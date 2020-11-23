Actor and comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following the recovery of ganja (cannabis) from their residence and office in Andheri, Maharashtra.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were granted bail today.

Bharti Singh was taken to Kalyan jail, Haarsh Limbachiyaa was sent to Taloja prison

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were produced before the Quilla court on Sunday by the NCB after which, they were sent to judicial custody till December 4. While Bharti Singh was taken to Kalyan jail, Haarsh Limbachiyaa was sent to Taloja prison.

A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded comedian Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiya, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau following the seizure of drugs from their house here, to judicial custody till December 4.

The NCB had arrested Singh on Saturday and her husband early Sunday morning following the seizure of ganja (cannabis) from their house in suburban Andheri. The couple was produced before a magistrates court here Sunday afternoon.

"The court has remanded both the accused to judicial custody till December 4," NCB prosecutor Atul Sarpande told PTI.

The couple filed a bail plea

The couple filed bail pleas through advocate Ayaz Khan soon after being remanded to judicial custody. The magistrate's court would hear the bail pleas on November 23.

The NCB sought Limbachiyas custody for questioning but did not seek Singh's custody and told the court that she might be sent to judicial custody.

How Bharti and Harsh got bail?

Khan argued that there is no question of custodial interrogation as the alleged substance recovered is lesser than the "small quantity" as prescribed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The magistrate accepted the arguments and noted that custodial interrogation was not required and that the accused have already been questioned for a considerable time on Saturday. Singh and Limbachiyaa have been booked under sections 20(b)(ii)(A) (involves a small quantity of drugs) and 8(c) (possession of drugs) and 27 (consumption of drugs) of the NDPS Act. "Under these sections, the punishment is six months to one year.

This is not a case where the accused needs to be kept behind bars. I am surprised that the NCB is taking such action of arrest in cases where the quantity (seized) is less than the prescribed small amount. The NCB mandate is larger than this," Khan told PTI.

Bharti and Harsh have no criminal antecedents.

In their bail pleas, Singh and Limbachiya have requested to be released claiming that since they do not have any criminal antecedents, there is no question of them absconding.