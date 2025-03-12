'Dancing or jumping': MS Dhoni-Suresh Raina groove to Punjabi track at Rishabh Pant's sister Sakshi's pre-wedding

It's baand, baaja, baraat time for Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant! Fresh off winning the Champions Trophy, Pant rushed to attend his sister's pre-wedding festivities. The grand celebration was graced by cricketing legends MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina.

On Monday, Rishabh flew directly from Dubai to be part of his sister's wedding. He actively participated in the mehendi, sangeet, and haldi ceremonies, adding to the joyous atmosphere.

MS Dhoni-Suresh Raina groove to Punjabi track at Rishabh Pant's sister Sakshi's pre-wedding

Several videos and pictures have surfaced online, showing MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, and Suresh Raina dancing their hearts out, setting the dance floor on fire. Sakshi Dhoni also shared glimpses of the festivities on her Instagram stories.

In one of the videos, Dhoni, Raina, and Pant can be seen dancing without inhibitions to the iconic Bollywood song "Dama Dam Mast Kalandar." The energy was infectious, and the celebration was nothing short of spectacular.

Former India captain MS Dhoni, along with his wife Sakshi, arrived in Mussoorie on Tuesday evening. A video from the wedding shows Dhoni and Raina enthusiastically jumping and dancing, even pulling off the signature "burrraaahh" move together.

The bride-to-be, Sakshi Pant, will tie the knot with her long-time partner Ankit Choudhary, on Wednesday.

On January 6, 2024, Sakshi announced her engagement to Ankit with a heartfelt caption: "Nine years and still counting." Their love story, spanning nearly a decade, is now culminating in a grand wedding.

For those unfamiliar, Sakshi Pant holds an MBA degree and reportedly works at the National Pharmacy Association. Meanwhile, her fiancé, Ankit Choudhary, is a London-based businessman. Their much-awaited wedding will take place at ITC Hotel, The Savoy in Mussoorie, attended by renowned cricketers, close friends, and family.

Related