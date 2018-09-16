Young contestant Aalok Shaw was declared the winner of Dance Deewane 2018, the first season of Bollywood actress-dancer Madhuri Dixit-Nene's dance reality show. The Dance Deewane Grand Finale was held on Saturday, September 15 at 9 pm IST and aired on Colors.

Aalok Shaw, 7, as the Dance Deewane 2018 winner took home a prize of Rs 15 lakh and an Oppo F9 Pro smartphone. In addition to that, he was gifted a new house by Dance Deewane in his hometown Kolkata, because Aalok's house floods every year during monsoons.

Aalok Shaw was the overall winner of Dance Deewane, belonging to Generation 1 on the show. From Generation 2, Kishen Bilagali was chosen as the winner of Dance Deewane, while Deena Nath was declared the winner of Generation 3.

The moment we've been waiting for has finally arrived! The winner of #DanceDeewane Season 1 is none other than Aalok Shaw from generation 1! #DDFinale pic.twitter.com/kf6Tpt0nrE — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 15, 2018

The wait is over! All the 3 generations have found their winners, they are Aalok, Kishen & Deena Nath! #DanceDeewane #DDFinale pic.twitter.com/2xvgOQ4V9d — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 15, 2018

Aalok’s house floods every year during monsoons. Taking a note of this, #DanceDeewane has gifted him a flat in Kolkata. Aalok truly has become a hero for his family, hasn’t he? #DDFinale pic.twitter.com/NcPoChrEA6 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 15, 2018

Little Aalok Shaw belongs to Kolkata and wowed everyone with his dance moves on Dance Deewane. The Top 8 finalists of Dance Deewane 2018 were Alok Shaw, Kishen Bilagali, Prabdeep Singh Gill, Siza, Sonali Nirantar, Deena Nath, Jyoti Ranjan Sahu and Ved Prakash.

We'd told you how Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, host of Bigg Boss 12, will introduce contestant pairs of the show on Dance Deewane Grand Finale. And sure enough, Salman Khan revealed Bigg Boss 12 contestant jodis of Surbhi Rana-Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik-Mittal Joshi.

These four girls are already in the Bigg Boss OutHouse in Lonavala, even before the Bigg Boss 12 premiere on Sunday, September 16, on Colors at 9 pm IST. The game has begun and only one pair out of the two will finally get to enter the Bigg Boss 12 House.

The Grand Finale of #DanceDeewane is going to be BIGG! Watch the dance madness unfold and get to meet the contestants of @BiggBoss on Saturday at 9 PM! #BB12 pic.twitter.com/2TpquuXAxG — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 13, 2018

Dance Deewane's judges include Madhuri Dixit-Nene, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan and choreographer Tushar Kalia. The show was hosted by television actor Arjun Bijlani. As always, in the Finale too, Madhuri Dixit-Nene added her special touch by performing on the show. She also paid her respects to Lord Ganesha in keeping with the ongoing Ganesh Festival 2018.

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma also made an appearance on the Dance Deewane Grand Finale episode to promote their forthcoming film Sui Dhaaga - Made in India, which releases in theatres on September 28, 2018. Varun and Anushka performed on stage on Dance Deewane and had a good time.

Congratulations to Aalok Shaw, Kishen Bilagali and Deena Nath for being the winners of Dance Deewane 2018!