Oscar-nominated director Damien Chazelle is working on a period drama project and several studios are lining up to snag the script. A news report on Deadline states that the filmmaker is planning on roping in Emma Stone and Brad Pitt for the project. If Stone lands the role then this would be their second collaboration since La La Land. Considering how the film won about 14 Oscar nods, perhaps it makes sense why Chazelle would think of Emma for his new film as well.

Although several reports stated that Chazelle has penned down another musical. However, Deadline has further confirmed that the film with the title, Babylon, is not a musical. The movie will be produced by Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe, Marc Platt and Tobey Maguire. In terms of the studio that gets the deal, Chazelle is leaning towards Lionsgate, the same studio that distributed La La Land. While the buzz is strong that Emma Stone will bag the role, a word about Brad Pitt being offered a role in the film has also been circulating. Sources have confirmed that while Pitt has been approached for the film, the actor has not given any confirmation yet.

Babylon is known to have a script with a period setting and drama that amalgamates the real and fictional characters. Not to mention how the film has already received an R-rating considering the script. Babylon has been budgeted between $80 million and $100 million. So far even Emma Stone has not officially given her approval for the project but considering how her previous work with Chazelle landed her an Oscar (La La Land), perhaps she might consider joining him for this film? It's just us speculating and hoping that the actress and director reunite.

Chazelle's last work was First Man, a drama that took us through the historic moment of a man landing on the moon. The film starred Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy in pivotal roles. Currently, Pitt is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film with Tarantino, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. The movie also stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie and has been lauded at the recent Cannes Film Festival.