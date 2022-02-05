Apart from OTT giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, and Sony Liv, small streaming platforms, known for delivering semi-erotic content have also gained popularity in India, especially after the pandemic outbreak. One such platform is the Ullu App, and this streaming site is loaded with several erotic web series, capable to tickle the romantic chord of the viewers.

Unlike other OTT platforms that stream erotic movies, Ullu App stands different, as this platform is known for delivering content-driven adult web series and shorts.

IB Times, India presents you with the list of the top five adult web series which are currently available on the Ullu App.

Damaad Ji

Damaad Ji is one of the latest erotic web series that is currently streaming on the Ullu App. Starring the gorgeous Rajsi Verma in the lead role, this hot web series portrays the story of a middle-aged woman who engages in a romantic affair with her son-in-law.

"Mohan had to sit at home for a few days due to an injury caused by a minor accident. Since his wife Kumud also works, she invites her mother Ranjana to take care of Mohan, but while doing so, Ranjana gets close to Mohan, and her craving for him leads them to the path of distracting the meaning of relationships," wrote Ullu on the series' description.

Jaghanya Upaay

Jaghanya Upaay cannot be considered a mere erotic web series, instead, it is a violent drama with a strong story. The series stars Eshika Dey, Jatin Bhatia, Pallavi Debnath, Ajit Jha, and Malabika Das in the lead roles.

The series revolves around the story of Kanika, who takes a path of drastically heinous and sexually violent steps to get her husband back.

Mail Trail

Mail Trail comes in the Hot Spot franchise. The series revolves around the life of a young woman an email from a foreign news channel; confirming her appointment. Excited about this unexpected offer, she pays a huge sum as a processing fee, and even sleeps with her editor. However, things take an unexpected turn when her moves start haunting her.

This erotic web series stars Waqar Shaikh, Arshi Khan, Amit Dolawat, and Amika Shail in lead roles.

Wanna Have a Good Time 2

A sequel to Wanna Have a Good Time, Wanna Have a Good Time 2 is one of the hottest web series currently streaming on the Ullu App.

"Roshan", an upcoming businessman with a pleasing personality is seeing "Rene" who is a spoiled brat. Both plan a date together and decide to spend quality time with each other. Something happens in that special night which blows Rene's mind completely. What were these unexpected fears? Double titillation awaiting for you all... To be revealed," wrote Ullu in the series' description.

Gaachi

Gaachi is a top-rated erotic web series loaded with several intimate scenes. This Ullu web series showcases the story of Shalini, gets married and comes to a village where women are victims of male chauvinism and marital abuse.

With multiple sensual scenes in all episodes, Gaachi is a perfect treat for viewers who love hot web series.