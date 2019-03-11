Director Sohan Roy of Dam 999 fame, who made his acting debut with Mohanlal's Kanal, is now set to make his comeback to acting with Boban Samuel's upcoming movie Al Mallu.

Al Mallu is touted to be a family entertainer movie based on the colourful lives of new generation Malayali immigrants in the UAE. Namitha Pramod and Miya are playing the lead roles in this female-oriented cinema. Many mainstream artists and new faces would be seen in the supporting cast of the movie, which is produced by Sajils Majeed.

Sohan Roy entered the film industry with his directorial venture Dam 999. He turned an actor with Mohanlal's Kanal. This NRI entrepreneur and poet is making a guest appearance in Boban Samuel's Al Mallu, which is being shot in Abu Dhabi and other Middle East cities.

Sohan Roy is the founder of Aries Telecasting Private Limited and had produced its first CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) movie Jalam which was accepted by the audience well. His second CSR movie Aickarakonathe Bhishaguaranmaar was also shortlisted for Oscars. He is also into making big budget movies to uplift Indian movies to Hollywood standard with his $10 billion project Indywood.

Boban Samuel had made his debut as an independent director with 2011 movie Janapriyan, which grabbed many eyeballs. His second venture Romans starring Biju Menon and Kunchako Boban was also a hit at the box office. Later, he directed Happy Journey, Shajahanum Pareekkuttiyum and Vikadakumaran.