Congratulations are in order! Actor Dalljiet Kaur exchanged vows with fiancé Nikhil Patel in Mumbai, on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Her co-stars from the show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, namely Sanaya Irani, Barun Sobti, and Aabhas Mehta among others arrived to bless the newlyweds. Karisma Tanna also attended the wedding. The actors took to their Instagram stories and shared the pictures and videos from the wedding.

Bride and Groom exude elegance as they tie the knot!

The newlyweds shared the first picture of their wedding on their social media. The newlywed bride Dalljiet looked stunning in a white lehenga and a beautiful red dupatta. While the groom Nikhil opted for a white sherwani, red dupatta and safa.

The actress shared a slew of pictures from the mandap and captioned the picture as "Mr and Mrs Patel".

In one of the pictures, we can see, the newlyweds with their son and daughter. Jaydon was standing beside Nikhil, while Nikhil's daughter was standing beside Dalljiet.

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil got engaged in January 2023

The actress got engaged to NRI businessman Nikhil Patel in January in Nepal. The adorable couple took to their social media handles and shared the delightful news with their fans.

Taking to Instagram stories Sanaya Irani shared varmala and wedding videos from the ceremony.

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil's haldi and mehendi ceremony

The pre-wedding festivities of the couple kickstarted earlier this week, which was followed by mehndi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies. The actress shared the videos and pictures on her social media and captioned them as "To new beginnings, one step at a time."

The colourful pictures show Dalljiet and her fiance Nikhil Patel glowing in yellow outfits with turmeric paste on their faces. Their kids have also joined the celebrations

The first photo in the album shows Dalljiet and Nikhil walking hand in hand. She is wearing a yellow saree with a blue blouse and he is wearing a yellow kurta with yellow pyjamas. The next photo shows him checking out her mehendi, and a third one shows them sharing an intimate moment. A photo also shows Dalljiet with her family as she gets turmeric paste put on herself. The final picture shows Dalljiet and Nikhil with her son Jaydon and his daughter Aariyaana. Nikhil also has another daughter.

Nikhil's bond with Jayden

About her son's bond with Nikhil, she recently told The Times of India in an interview, "Jayden is quite mature for his age. I have dated before, and he would ask me if I was considering the guy for marriage. He has always yearned for a father, but I needed to be sure that I got him a good dad and myself a good husband because it's a matter of our lives. However, when he met Nik (Nikhil Patel) for the first time a couple of months ago, he addressed him as papa on his own."

Who is Nikhil Patel?

For the unversed, Nikhil Patel is a UK-based businessman and is dating Dalljiet for over a year. Nikhil has two daughters from his first wedding Anika and Aariyana. While Anika lives with her mother in the United States, Aariyana lives with Nikhil. Dalljiet was earlier married to Bigg Boss 16 star Shalin Bhanot and the actress stays with her son Jayden.

Work front

The actress has been part of various shows such as Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Qayamat Ki Raat, and Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega among others. She was also part of Bigg Boss 13.