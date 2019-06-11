A Dalit man was brutally beaten up and made to walk naked by a group of locals in the Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka for allegedly stealing a temple idol.

The Dalit youth was badly thrashed by the mob over the allegations arisen against him that he had stolen an idol from the Shani Mahatma temple in the district. The locals made the youth strip and took him on a walk of shame.

#BIGNEWS: A dalit man was beaten black and blue for allegedly stealing an idol from Shanimahatma temple in #Chamarajanagar. Locals made the dalit youth strip and took him on a walk of shame. Locals have handed the youth over to Gundlupet cops who are investigating the issue. pic.twitter.com/d7MGxilQQ8 — NEWS9 (@NEWS9TWEETS) June 11, 2019

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, the man can be seen walking naked with his hands tied with a rope. He can be heard pleading to the people to let him go.

However, the youth has been handed over to the Gundlupet police who are investigating the robbery incident.