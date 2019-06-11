Dalit mob lynch
screengrab

A Dalit man was brutally beaten up and made to walk naked by a group of locals in the Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka for allegedly stealing a temple idol.

The Dalit youth was badly thrashed by the mob over the allegations arisen against him that he had stolen an idol from the Shani Mahatma temple in the district. The locals made the youth strip and took him on a walk of shame.

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, the man can be seen walking naked with his hands tied with a rope. He can be heard pleading to the people to let him go.

However, the youth has been handed over to the Gundlupet police who are investigating the robbery incident.