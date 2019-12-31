Most agree that Dale Steyn is the greatest fast bowler that this century has seen. He was a complete package, having the pace, swing, intelligence, consistency and almost every other virtue of a fast bowler you can think of. But one quality of the South African champion that has been overlooked is his quick wit.

Way back in December 2013, when he was tormenting Indian batsmen in a 2-match home Test series, a courageous Rohit Sharma had the temerity to say to him: "We'll see how you perform in India!" Steyn's epic reply was: "Even I have scored more runs than you in this series!" This was, interestingly, true.

That quick-wittedness was again in evidence earlier this year when a Pakistani cricket fan tried to troll Steyn by telling him that he was dominated by Babar Azam in the Test series in South Africa. The speedster simply responded by reminding the insolent fan that the result of the series was a whitewash of Pakistan.

Now, Steyn has done something similar to an Indian fan who decided to unnecessarily poke the champion fast bowler over his comments about South Africa's win in the Boxing Day Test over England.

The man with most Test wickets of South Africa in Tests, who is currently playing in the Big Bash League in Australia, wrote on his Twitter timeline: "Well done to the Proteas! Mark (Boucher) and Faf (du Plessis) seem to have put together a team that looks hungry, has fight, but above all look menacing with real intent towards their skill. All characteristics that I grew up with when I played under Smith and co. Gr8 to see the boys back!"

Considering that this was South Africa's first Test win after five straight losses, it was understandable that there would be a sense of joy in and around the team. But an Indian fan by the name Siddharth Mishra butted in with a remark. He wrote: "Playing at home! Chill out for god sakes.."

Steyn promptly responded with: "I guess India in India also doesn't count then either... And just by the way, God has nothing to do with this. Idiot"

Now, to be fair, Mishra can probably say that India has won away from home in Australia also. But India has never won a series in South Africa. The Proteas, on the other hand, have been one of the best touring sides in the first two decades of this century.

However, what is clear is that, just like on the field, Steyn doesn't like to put up with much nonsense off it. People should be more careful before engaging Steyn in an argument. It wasn't a good thing for the batsmen, it isn't for tweeters either.