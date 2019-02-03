Dale Steyn, who has found his groove after his comeback to international cricket, was on fire in the series against Pakistan. In the series, he became the leading wicket-taker in Test cricket for South Africa.

Steyn was on song even on social media as he shut down a troll from Pakistan who was trying to take a jibe by raking up his competition with Babar Azam.

Steyn was rested from South Africa's T20I squad against Pakistan and one such Twitter user said it was to give him comfort after the 'spanking' he received from Babar Azam in the Test series. The fast-bowler brought up the scoreline of the Test series and hit back at the user and his riposte was hailed by all and sundry on Twitter.

Okay that’s enough from me. Watching this Test from the comfort of my couch, did I just become a armchair critic? #WhoAmI — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) January 31, 2019

You sure need some comfort after that spanking by Babar Azam in the Test series. — BernaLeo (@MQunClub91011) January 31, 2019

Yes, 3-0 in the test series is a proper spanking. #burn — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) January 31, 2019

This is how Twitter reacted to this comment:

Babar Azam is still growing in international cricket and @DaleSteyn62 is one of the all time great .So think before you say something brother. — abhishek ranjan (@ranjanranjan777) February 2, 2019

Oh sir... That was the best inswinger that u have ever bowled.. ????? — ajmal sami (@ajmalsami) February 2, 2019

No u were put in your place. — Ndodomzi Ntutu (@jonbravo23) February 1, 2019

I am sending Burnol for Babar Azam on behalf of Dale Steyn.. @DaleSteyn62 pic.twitter.com/1J3hx4jX88 — Bhavesh Vichhawawala (@vichhawawala) February 1, 2019

"Not so long ago I didn't think that I would be playing cricket again. When I broke my shoulder I had this real drive to come back, but it took a long time. It took a solid six months before I could bowl again and I kept joking with my physio saying it was like U9 pace ... I could get my arm over but there was no momentum," Sport24 quoted Steyn, as saying about his comeback and the challenges ahead.