As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 70 today, many wishes have been pouring in from around the world. World leaders wished the Indian leader and so did eminent personalities across the globe.

The Dalai Lama too wished PM Modi. He wrote a heartfelt letter wishing the leader good health. He also praised the age-old Indian practices of 'ahimsa' and 'karuna' in his letter.

Dalai Lama's letter to PM Modi on his birthday

Dalai Lama wished Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday, in a tweet the office of the 14th Dalai Lama said, "Today, on the occasion of his 70th birthday, His Holiness the Dalai Lama has written to PM Narendra Modi wishing him many happy returns of the day, praying for his continued good health and praising the age-old Indian practices of ahimsa and karuna."

In his letter, the Dalai Lama wrote:

This has been an exceptionally tough year, for peoples and nations across the world due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus. It is my earnest hope that the international community working together will be able to contain its spread before long and that suitable vaccines will be developed soon. In India, the Central and state authorities are doing whatever they can to alleviate difficulties the public face. I would like to convey my deep appreciation of the appropriate measures you have taken to meet the enormous challenges that this crisis has brought about. In addition to threats to their health — mental as well as physical — people all over the world are confronted by a loss of livelihood, while the education of their children has been interrupted. These circumstances have brought about anxiety and a deep sense of unease, especially among many ordinary people. People frequently ask me how to cope with the array of challenges before them. I suggest looking at each problem from different angles in a realistic way. I keep in mind the advice of the 8th century Indian scholar Shantideva, who recommended examining whether the problem we face could be solved. If there is a solution, what we must do is work to put it into effect; if there is not, continuing to worry about it is a waste of time. I am convinced that in uncertain times like these, the age-old Indian practice of non-violent conduct— 'ahimsa', backed by a compassionate motivation — 'karuna', expressed as a warm-hearted concern for others, is not only relevant, but also necessary if we are to move forward in a calm and collected way. "- The Dalai Lama's letter to Narendra Modi (The Office of His Holiness The Dalai Lama)

He added that he saw India as the Arya Bhumi as well:

For the last 61 years, it has also been home to us, the Tibetan community in exile. May I once more take this opportunity to express our deep gratitude to the government and people of India for the warm and considerate hospitality we have received."- The Dalai Lama's letter to Narendra Modi (The Office of His Holiness The Dalai Lama)

Apart from the Dalai Lama, PM Modi received letters from leaders such as Russia's Vladimir Putin, Germany's Angela Merkel and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.