Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was every bit of a vision as she arrived at the Red Sea Film Festival 2025 in Saudi Arabia. The former Miss World looked dreamy in a black outfit as she greeted the crowd. From talking about taking Aaradhya for red carpet events to never being insecure; Aish stole the limelight. But, there was one more moment that grabbed attention.

It was our beauty queen posing for the photo ops with Hollywood star Dakota Johnson. The two looked ravishing as they posed together for the photo-ops. Dakota and Aishwarya also engaged in a conversation where the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actress told the Bachchan Bahu that she had come to India this year.

Aishwarya's meeting with Dakota

Dakota told Aishwarya about her visit to Maha Kumbh. Dakota had visited Maha Kumbh earlier this year with her then boyfriend, Chris Martin. The two however, broke up soon after that. It was in January this year that the Hollywood star had accompanied Chris Martin to Maha Kumbh, while he had come for Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour. The two had also visited Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai.

Aishwarya never insecure

At the film festival, Aishwarya spoke about how she has never been the one to be insecure. She revealed that even after doing a larger-than-life film like 'Devdas', the next film she signed was 'Chokher Bali'.

"I don't get insecure. I think that's a very real aspect of who I am. I remember after Devdas, when it felt like a crescendo and people were like, 'What's the next big film after that?' Because how much bigger than Devdas can it become and I did Chokher Bali with Rituparno Ghosh. I was like what a beautiful story, that's a movie I want to do," she said during the interaction.