Dakota Johnson was spotted living it up with boyfriend Chris Martin on a beach in Long Island. Dakota showed off her toned figure in a skimpy bikini as she frolicked in the water.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin started dating after the latter split from his wife Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris shared two kids with the "Avengers: Endgame" actress. The couple first sparked dating rumors after being spotted on a mid-October 2017 sushi date in Los Angeles, and a source told PEOPLE in April that the two are "pretty serious."

"Dakota has been filming out of state, but most weekends she comes back to Malibu to spend time with Chris," the insider said at the time. "They are very low-key together. They usually have friends over and rarely go out."

The pair have been going strong for nearly two years, sparking a whole lot of rumours along the way. One had fans speculating that Dakota Johnson was pregnant. The "Fifty Shades of Grey" star shot down those rumours. However, it looks like the stars were packing on the PDA to prove a point.

A couple of days ago, reports surfaced that the pair had broken up. But these pics sure tell a different story. It tells us that Dakota and Chris are very much together and by the looks of it, they plan on staying that way for quite a while. Dakota Johnson shot to fame with her portrayal of Anastasia Stele in the adaptation of the bestselling "Fifty Shades novels. Chris Martin has been the frontman for the band Coldplay and they have a little fame of their own. You can check out the pics here: