Dakota Johnson was elegance personified when she attended the Global Citizen Prize at The Royal Albert Hall in London. The "Fifty Shades of Grey" actress was a vision in white.

Dakota, however, took a fashion risk by going braless under her suit, but it seems to have paid off as she looked stunning in her ensemble. Reportedly, Dakota was showing off all her best bits for the star-studded gala where she rubbed shoulders with the likes of John Legend and Leona Lewis. The star kept her accessories to a minimum with a blue and pink heart shaped ring on one finger for a pop of colour and fun touch.

It is known that Dakota shot to fame in 2015 when she played Anastasia Steel in the film adaptation of 50 Shades of Grey and again in the 2017 sequel Fifty Shades Darker and the 2018 franchise finale Fifty Shades Freed.

Dakota Johnson is currently dating Coldplay frontmen Chris Martin. Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin started dating after the latter split from his wife Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris shared two kids with the "Avengers: Endgame" actress. The couple first sparked dating rumors after being spotted on a mid-October 2017 sushi date in Los Angeles, and a source told PEOPLE in April that the two are "pretty serious."

"Dakota has been filming out of state, but most weekends she comes back to Malibu to spend time with Chris," the insider said at the time. "They are very low-key together. They usually have friends over and rarely go out."

The pair have been going strong for nearly two years, sparking a whole lot of rumours along the way. One had fans speculating that Dakota Johnson was pregnant. The "Fifty Shades of Grey" star shot down those rumours. However, it looks like the stars were packing on the PDA to prove a point.

We have to say, Dakota sure can pull off white. You can check out the pics here: