Dakota Fanning has just made Christmas a very exciting time for her millions of fans on Instagram. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood movie actress shocked everyone after she posted a nude photo of herself on her Instagram handle.

The 25-year-old Dakota Fanning surely knows how to celebrate the holiday season. The Ocean's 8 movie actress shared a racy photo of herself perched on top of her bathroom sink. In the shared picture, Dakota is fully nude and she covered her back by placing a peach emoticon.

Check out Dakota Fanning's nude picture:

"Too far from the mirror? Get in the sink," Dakota Fanning captioned the racy picture. Dakota Fanning's nude picture is being like by over 372,000 people and has over 3500 comments, which shows that her fans are loving the picture.

Apparently, this is not the very first time when Dakota Fanning has posted something like this from her bathroom. Back during Halloween, she shared a photo of herself in a bathtub while dressed as a loofah.

Dakota Fanning's recent movie roles:

Dakota Fanning was recently seen playing the role of Squeaky Fromme in Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio starrer Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Fanning also starred in the leading role as Lilly Abdal in Irish-Canadian-UK drama movie, Sweetness in the Belly. The movie followed the story of an orphan in Ethiopia who escapes as a refugee to England, where she dedicated her adolescent year in taking care of fellow immigrants and refugees in reuniting with their families.

After Dakota Fanning was cast to play the role of Lilly Abdal, several social media users took to the internet questioning her casting in the movie. Amid the whitewashing allegations, Fanning took to social media to share details about her character.

"Just to clarify, In the new film I'm part of, Sweetness in the Belly, I do not play an Ethiopian woman," the Dakota Fanning wrote in a message on her Instagram Story at that time, via USA Today. "I play a British woman abandoned by her parents at seven years old in Africa and raised Muslim."

Dakota Fanning's Sweetness in the Belly had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.