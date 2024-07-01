It's been merely a week since, Shatrughan Sinha's daughter, actor Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with her long-time beau actor Zaheer Khan in Mumbai.

Days after Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding, veteran Bollywood actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, aged 77, was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Shatrughan's son Luv Sinha confirmed the news

Luv Sinha spoke to indianexpress.com and said, "Dad had viral fever and weakness the last couple of days so we decided to admit him to the hospital."

Several reports suggest that Shatrughan was reportedly admitted on Monday.

He is doing fine and mentioned the reports later. Sonakshi and Zaheer went to meet Shatrughan Sinha. They were papped exiting the hospital premises. Sonakshi's exit from the hospital sparked pregnancy rumours.

A couple of days ago, the actor-politician shared a slew of pictures and videos on X (formerly Twitter) from his daughter's wedding festivities.

With an attitude of gratitude we would like to thank everyone for celebrating with us on our special day seems to be the 'wedding of the century' with your warmth, love, congratulatory messages for our darling daughter #SonakshiSinha with #ZaheerIqbal as they start a new chapter… pic.twitter.com/sTveotv9CK — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 26, 2024

After Sonakshi's wedding, Shatrughan speaking about Sonakshi's marriage told Times Now, "Yeh bhi koi poochne ki baat hai? (Is this even a question?) Every father waits for this moment when his daughter is given to her chosen groom. My daughter looks most happy with Zaheer. Unki jodi salamat rahe (long live their partnership)," he said. "44 years ago,

Shatrughan Sinha said that he married the very beautiful, very talented girl of his choice, Poonam Sinha. Now it is Sonakshi's turn to marry the boy of her choice.

Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha are parents to three children - Sonakshi and twin sons Luv and Kussh.