Bollywood superstar Salman Khan along with actors Sonakshi Sinha, Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Tamannaah Bhatia among others were at The Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour on Saturday.

Salman Khan along with other celebs enthralled the audiences with his energetic dance performance in Dubai.

Several videos and pictures of an actor performing at the Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour have surfaced on the internet.

Salman Khan's performance at Da-Bangg concert in Dubai

In the viral video, the actor is playing the guitar and performing the song O O Jaane Jaana. He is also seen dancing to a couple of hit songs from his films.

A video that has gone viral shows, Salman Khan, dancing to Munni Badnaam Hui from the film Dabaang. The crowd erupted in joy and cheered for Bhaijaan as she danced to the song.

Another video features the actor thanking all the fans for coming to the concert.

Take a look at the videos

Crowd’s favourite- THE SALMAN KHAN, the audience going wild during his performance at Dabangg Tour Reloaded in Dubai ?? @BeingSalmanKhan #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/JjBbooMsRF — SALMAN KI SENA™ (@Salman_ki_sena) December 7, 2024

At the end of the event, Salman Khan thanked the audience for coming to the concert ❤️? @BeingSalmanKhan #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/iBCpSHI6Ed — SALMAN KI SENA™ (@Salman_ki_sena) December 7, 2024

Speaking at a pre-concert press conference, Salman spoke about the preparations he does before stepping onto the stage.

Salman spoke about the preparations he does before stepping onto the stage. He said, "I check my clothing first, zip and all. I pray that I don't forget a step and even if I do forget, then I pray to upar wala (God) that the audience shouldn't come to know and that this act should be complete without me running out of breath. So these are my thoughts and so far it's been all good."

The Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour, which features an impressive lineup of stars including Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Maniesh Paul, has been wowing audiences with its electrifying performances and stunning visuals. With Salman Khan's trademark charm and charisma leading the charge, the tour has been a resounding success, entertaining thousands of fans across the world.

Salman Khan flew to Dubai despite receiving death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The actor was surrounded by heavy security.

Work Front

Salman Khan will be seen in his upcoming movie, Sikandar, which is AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Anjini Dhawan, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj, among others. Sikandar is slated for a grand Eid release on March 30, 2025.