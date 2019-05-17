Salman Khan, who is gearing up for the release of Bharat, is currently shooting for Dabangg 3 in Mumbai. And next week, the superstar is set to shoot for a dance number for the movie and Mouni Roy has been picked by Salman to appear in the song along with him.

The dance number will be on the lines of the two item numbers from the previous Dabangg franchises, Munni Badnam Hui and Fevicol Se.

Reportedly, the work on the sets have been completed for the shoot and while Mouni will raise the glamour quotient with her sexy dance moves, Salman is expected to have his own hook steps. Salman and the Gold actress had earlier performed together on Bigg Boss stage, however, this is the first time the duo will be sharing the screen space in a movie.

"Work on the set is being completed for the shoot, which is scheduled in the next couple of days. The setting for the number, which is on the lines of Munni Badnaam in Dabangg (2010) and Fevicol Se in Dabangg 2 (2012), is of a small-town watering hole. While Mouni will perform some sexy moves, Salman, too, will have his own hook step for this song," a source told DNA.

Post shooting the special song, Salman will take a break from Dabangg 3 shoot as he will get busy with the promotion of his Eid release Bharat. "After filming the special song, shooting for Dabangg 3 will resume next month as Salman also needs to travel for the promotions. Moreover, when it comes to shooting such numbers, he usually wraps up in a day or two at the most. And that's the way the song's shoot has been planned," the source added.

Dabangg 3 will see Salman reprising his role of the famous cop Chulbul Pandey and is set to release on December 20, ahead of Christmas.