Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 showed decent growth in its collection at the Indian box office on Sunday, taking its (three days) first weekend total collection beyond Rs 80 crore net mark in the domestic market.

Dabangg 3 has a huge hype as it is the third instalment in the super-hit Dabang series. But its music failed to get it the much-needed attention. In addition, the producers failed to market and promote it with enough amount of cinema halls. These factors resulted in poor advance booking, which upset many Salman Khan fans.

Apart from these factors, Dabangg 3 faced another threat from the anti-CAA protest. Salman Khan has a huge fan following from the Muslim community, but many of them took part in the protest. After considering these factors, trade experts predicted that it might take a toll on the movie's Indian box office collection.

As predicted, Dabangg 3 opened to average response and collected Rs 24.50 crore net at the Indian box office on the first day. The movie failed to land in the list of the top five biggest openers of Salman Khan. The film garnered mix talk and trade experts predicted the word of mouth would affect its collection. But it remained strong and collected Rs 24.75 crore net in the domestic market on Saturday.

However, the Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer received a fantastic response and showed decent growth in its business in the domestic market on Sunday, which was a holiday and there were fewer protests in the country. As per early estimates, Dabangg 3 has collected Rs 31 crore at the Indian box office on its third day, taking its first weekend total to Rs 80.50 crore net in the domestic market.

Sumit Kadel, an observer of Hindi film trade, tweeted, "#Dabangg3 Sunday Early estimates - ₹ 30-31 cr nett (All Languages). EXCELLENT GROWTH."

Rohit Jaiswal, who is another observer of Hindi film trade, tweeted, "#Dabangg3 Sunday = 30cr (aprx) Total collection for 1st weekend = 80cr All India all Version, film heading towards 130-140cr as week 1... #SalmanKhan #KicchaSudeep #PrabhuDeva #Dabangg3Collections."