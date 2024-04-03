Tuesday evening was shaam shandar for newlyweds Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan as the couple who recently tied the knot attended their first Iftaar party.

The newlyweds were spotted at a Mumbai eatery as they performed Iftaar together. Serval pictures and videos of the couple feeding each other and celebrating Iftaar have surfed online.

Daawat-E-Iftaar: Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan feed each other romantically; Raveena Tandon, Riddhima Pandit attend Iftaari dinner

A clip shows, Raveena Tandon and Riddhima Pandit also enjoying a scrumptious Iftaar meal.

While netizens were in awe seeing Arbaaz and Sshura feeding each other and sharing adorable romantic moments together. Another clip shows Sshura giving Arbaaz a piece of food from her plate. And Arbaaz happily took it.

Another video shows Arbaaz Khan giving Sshura a piece of his sandwich, which she eats.

Arbaaz Khan protects Sshura Khan

Another video also went viral on social media, which shows Arbaaz shielding Sshura as they got mobbed and while entering the restaurant amid a large crowd. While Sshura was visibly anxious due to the crowd, Arbaaz was seen holding her hand while escorting her safely to the restaurant.

Who wore what

Arbaaz wore an acid-washed blue shirt with jeans. On the other hand, Shshura opted for a mustard yellow and white salwar suit. After dinner, the family greeted fans.

Raveena Tandon looked beautiful in a red cotton suit, she was seen interacting with the paparazzi.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan visited the Khau Gali at Muhammad Ali Road in Mumbai to open their fast (observed during Ramadan).

Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with his lover Sshura Khan at Arpita Khan Sharma's house in the presence of the entire Khan clan in December 2023. It was an intimate wedding held at Arpita Khan's house.

The wedding was attended by Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan, Salim Khan, and Salman Khan among others.