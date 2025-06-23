Karnataka's political scene is currently abuzz as D.K. Suresh, brother of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and a former Congress MP, prepares to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The case involves allegations against Aishwarya Gowda, who is accused of impersonating as the sister of Shivakumar and Suresh to defraud jewellers and business centers. Suresh, ahead of his appearance, has expressed his readiness to cooperate with the investigation, stating, "I will fully cooperate with the investigation, let's see what they will do."

The case has drawn significant attention due to the alleged fraudulent activities of Aishwarya Gowda, who reportedly cheated a Bengaluru jeweller of gold worth Rs 9.82 crore. Gowda was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, and is currently in custody following a court order. The ED has conducted extensive search operations, uncovering incriminating documents and seizing cash amounting to nearly Rs 2.25 crore.

D.K. Shivakumar, responding to the developments, has emphasized their willingness to face any investigation. He remarked, "We are ready to face any investigation. What happened to the ED case that was filed against me? No one came to my rescue, and eventually, I got justice from the judiciary." Shivakumar highlighted that the ED's actions are based on statements from others, and his brother is prepared to answer all questions posed by the agency.

Allegations of Overreach and Political Motives

D.K. Suresh has been vocal about the ED's actions, alleging that the agency is overstepping its jurisdiction. He pointed out that both the Supreme Court and High Courts have noted the ED's overreach, stating, "Both the Supreme Court and High Courts have stated that the ED is crossing its limits. If, despite these observations, the ED fails to correct its course, it puts the democratic system of the country at risk." Suresh further alleged that the ED is acting under the influence of the central government.

The case has also raised questions about the alleged misuse of Suresh's voice, which was reportedly mimicked to commit crimes. Suresh mentioned, "It is alleged that my voice was mimicked and crimes were committed using it. The Karnataka police have investigated this and multiple cases have been filed at the police station. I am not aware of the outcome of that investigation." He plans to address these issues during his appearance before the ED.

Suresh has clarified that there is no financial connection between him and Aishwarya Gowda. He stated, "There is no financial connection or transaction between that woman and me. I have already spoken about it and provided clarification. I had only attended two programmes, and she met me at my office three or four times to discuss a few matters. But there is nothing related to this case." He intends to provide the ED with all necessary information to clear his name.