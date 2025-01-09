Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar responding to rumours about the infighting in the Congress clarified that there is no crisis in the party.

Addressing a press conference at the state Congress unit office in Bengaluru, Shivakumar, when asked about convening a CLP meeting to resolve internal party issues, replied: "There is no crisis in our party. If there's a crisis, it must be with you (the media). Who has claimed there's a crisis in our party?"

On reports of differing statements regarding the distribution of power, he clarified: "There are no conflicting statements. In Congress, I manage party matters, while the Chief Minister's decisions on government matters are final. Other statements hold no significance."

Responding to Minister K.N. Rajanna's remarks that canceling the dinner meeting was due to anti-Dalit forces, he said: "I am not aware of this matter. I will look into it and respond in due course."

Regarding nominations for Legislative Council membership, he stated: "There is still time for that. We have entrusted this matter to the Chief Minister. Nominations for all vacant positions will be made simultaneously. The Chief Minister will decide after consulting with high-command leaders."

On former CM and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai's comment that D.K. Shivakumar's patience will soon wear thin, Shivakumar remarked: "I will address this matter separately in another press conference. Prepare a list of who said what, and I will respond to all. For now, I wish them well for the New Year. I will send them a needle and thread so they can first mend their broken house."

The cancellation of the dinner meeting organised by state Home Minister G. Parameshwara for the SC-ST MLAs, MPs and Ministers has left all of them miffed.

Sources on Wednesday confirmed that Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar got the meeting cancelled through the party high command.

Home Minister's dinner meeting was going to be held on Wednesday at a private hotel. This dinner meet was to be held days after CM Siddaramaiah held a meeting of 34 MLAs and seven ministers. The meeting, on January 2, was held when Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar was out of the country.

The development had triggered speculation that the meeting was organised to corner Shivakumar, who is making preparations to assume the CM post sooner, sources said.

Former CM and BJP MP Bommai had stated that Shivakumar's patience with the party is on the verge of breaking.

