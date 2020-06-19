Actor Cyrus Sahukar says it was enthralling to be a part of the writing team for a film like Kadakh.

Cyrus plays Yogesh -- a know-it-all haughty motivational speaker -- in Kadakh, a digitslly-released thriller that also stars Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey. His character is all about motivating people and he tries to be the beacon of light to their lives, but somehow his own life is filled with inadequacies.

"It was an amazing ensemble cast and no one could stop acting as it was a party at night where the camera could go anywhere and, we all were just performing as we would at a natural party," said Cyrus.

"I was happy to get the writing credit of the film as I could observe all the scenes minutely from day one. Rajat (Kapoor) and I would often jam over how to mould the character and we could shift the scenes left and right sitting in the drawing room over a cup of coffee. It was enthralling to be a part of the writing team for a film like 'Kadakh'," said Cyrus Sahukar.

"I had known Rajat Kapoor from before, one fine day he asked me if I would like to be a part of the movie 'Kadakh' that he was writing, and I thought, why not? It is the first film for Cyrus where he has been credited in the writing as well as acting crew. It was a great opportunity to write with Rajat Kapoor, and I made up my mind to be part of the writing process as his movies are nothing but pure love," he said.