The funeral of Cyrus P. Mistry, a scion of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group and former Chairman of Tata Group, shall be held here on Tuesday morning, his family said here.

The last rites of Mistry, 54, who was killed in a road accident in Palghar on Sunday afternoon, shall be performed at the Worli Crematorium at 11 a.m. Tuesday, the family said.

A brief announcement said: "Beloved husband of Rohiqa, father of Firoz and Zahan, son of the late Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry and Patsy Mistry, son-in-law of Iqbal and Roshan Chagla, brother of Laila Rustom Jehangir, Aloo Noel Tata and Shapoor Mistry."

"A friend to many, loved by all. A life well lived," the family added, requesting, "No condolence visits please."

The young tycoon Mistry's abrupt departure stunned the country and left the Indian corporate world shocked on Sunday.