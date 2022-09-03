Rapper Kanye West has admitted that he is addicted to porn and said that it "destroyed" his family.

"Don't let Kris make you do playboy like she made (Kylie) and Kim do," he began in an Instagram post on Thursday, addressing Victoria Villarroel, Kylie Jenner's former assistant, reports pagesix.com.

"Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago," he continued.

The 'Donda' rapper was talking about Kris Jenner, who manages Kylie and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, supporting her daughters as they shot for Playboy magazine in September 2019 and 2007 respectively.

This was one of the many posts the rapper shared on Instagram, where he called out his former mother-in-law, as well as Hillary Clinton, Mark Zuckerberg and Charlamagne tha God, who he has feuded with in the past.

In his first post today, West greeted 'Hilary' and 'Mark' telling them that they were "gonna take me off Instagram."

He also declared, "My kids going to Donda / They not going to [their school] / Charlemagne the God [sic] and Kris / get your mother*-king popcorn."

West has previously disagreed with his four kids going to their school, which he also picked out.

In a second post, he shared a screenshot of his text messages where an unidentified person (presumably Kim) asked him "to stop".

"No, we need to talk in person, you don't have a say so of where the kids go to school. Why you get say say? Cause you half white?," he responded.

Amid their conversation, she told him that her mom was asking him to "please stop mentioning" her name. Since 2019, West has been publicly slamming Kris for allegedly trying to "lock him up".

"I'm almost 67 years old and I don't always feel great and this stresses me to no end," Kris seemingly begged him, according to Kim, to which he replied: "Y'all don't have so so over my black children and where they go to school."

He told Kim that "they will not do playboy and sex tapes" and to "tell your Clinton friends to come get" him.

"I'm here," he concluded his message.

But that wasn't the end as he proceeded to slam people who believed he was "spiraling" due to his tirade.

"Anybody that says I'm spiraling when I express the undeniable truths is a sheep," he wrote in yet another post, telling people to "shut the f-k up and worry about you're own kids."

"I obviously am dealing with wars at the highest levels of control and discrimination based on the level that I'm operating," he said as he compared himself to an orchestra conductor.

Kanye, who stated on social media that he was "the kids' father", said that he had been "driven crazy before", something he wasn't going to let happen again.

"It's not up to Calabasas or Hulu where my kids go to school. I'm not the crazy one," he said, adding, "I won't stop until I have a say so on my kids no matter what it legally takes."

Back in March, West claimed that his custody agreement with Kardashian was unfair after slamming her for letting their oldest daughter, North, have her own TikTok account.

"I just got off the phone with Kim," the Yeezy designer said in an Instagram video at the time. "I told her to stop antagonising me with this TikTok thing. I said, 'It's never again'. I am her father. I know y'all don't respect fathers and the idea of family and the media tries to promote something. I said, I am not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, by Disney. I have a say-so."

He continued: "And when people say, 'they're gonna use this (against) you in court', I didn't even have a say-so whether or not they went to (their school). Most men do not - there's no such thing has 50-50 custody in society today. It always leans toward the mom."