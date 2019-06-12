Live

The Indian state of Gujarat is on high alert as Cyclone Vayu is expected to enter the coast of Gujarat between Porbandar and Mahua around Veraval and Diu region after it has intensified into a cyclonic storm.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm is likely to hit the Gujarat coast on the morning of June 13 with a speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph.

Heavy rainfalls are expected at the coastal areas and some isolated regions of Gujarat due to Cyclone Vayu. The cyclone may cause flooding in areas like Dwaraka, Porbandar, Gir, Diu, Somnath, Bhavnagar and Amreli due to the landfall.

The fishermen have been advised to stay off from the sea from June 12-15 due to the intensity of the cyclonic storm that will shortly hit Gujarat. 35 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed at Gujarat and 4 units at Diu along with State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), coast guard and the army.

The NDRF team are evacuating people from the areas prone to the cyclone. Three lakh people are expected to be evacuated by the NDRF.

