Around three lakh people have been shifted to safer places in Gujarat as the very severe cyclonic storm Vayu is expected to make landfall between Dwarka and Veraval by Thursday afternoon.

Western Railway PRO Pradeep Sharma reportedly said that three special evacuation trains are also being run, with one from Okha in Saurashtra to Rajkot, and two trains with 21 coaches for Ahmedabad.

The Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani held a review meeting at the State Emergency Operations Centre late on Wednesday night. He later told the reporters that all the 11 ports in the state have have already been vacated.

"We had earlier planned to shift only those living in 'kutchha' (thatched) houses, but in the wake of forecasts that the cyclone could be severe, we decided to shift all the people from coastal villages," he said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the cyclone could bring winds with speed of 155-165 kmph, gusting up to 180 kmph, to the coastal areas of south Gujarat.

