Live
Cyclone Vayu
All the 11 ports in the state have have already been vacated.

 Around three lakh people have been shifted to safer places in Gujarat as the very severe cyclonic storm Vayu is expected to make landfall between Dwarka and Veraval by Thursday afternoon.

Western Railway PRO Pradeep Sharma reportedly said that three special evacuation trains are also being run, with one from Okha in Saurashtra to Rajkot, and two trains with 21 coaches for Ahmedabad.

The Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani held a review meeting at the State Emergency Operations Centre late on Wednesday night. He later told the reporters that all the 11 ports in the state have have already been vacated.

"We had earlier planned to shift only those living in 'kutchha' (thatched) houses, but in the wake of forecasts that the cyclone could be severe, we decided to shift all the people from coastal villages," he said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the cyclone could bring winds with speed of 155-165 kmph, gusting up to 180 kmph, to the coastal areas of south Gujarat.

Live Updates

2019-06-1310:20 (IST)

Recent update on the very severe cyclonic storm by IMD:

Cyclone Vayu IMD
2019-06-1310:01 (IST)

Gujarat continues to be on Alert.

2019-06-1309:49 (IST)

Very severe cyclone Vayu would now be tracking northwestwards.

Although the severe cyclonic will not hit Gujarat, the state continues to be on Red Alert. The cyclone will now be tracking northwestwards. It would move in proximity of Saurashtra coast and heavy to very heavy rains are expeced in Porbandar, Dwarka, Okha, Junagarh and Jamnagar.

2019-06-1309:36 (IST)

Deputy General of Meteorology, India Met Department, K S Hosalkar mentions risk factors of the storm.

2019-06-1309:32 (IST)

Watch Indian meteorologist Mahesh Palawat talk about latest updates on cyclone Vayu.

2019-06-1309:30 (IST)

Six teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on alert in Porbandar.

Cyclone Vayu
2019-06-1309:26 (IST)

Cyclone Vayu won't hit Gujarat.

The cyclone will pass nearby from Veraval, Porbandar, Dwarka.

2019-06-1309:25 (IST)

Food packets are being prepared to be distributed in the cyclone affected areas of Gujarat.

2019-06-1309:24 (IST)

Damages in coastal Gujarat.

2019-06-1309:13 (IST)

India Meteorological Dept: The sea condition is very likely to very rough over eastcentral and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea and Gujarat coast.

2019-06-1309:10 (IST)

Director General of NDRF Satyapal N PRadhan shared the details of evacuation drive from various areas in Gujarat.