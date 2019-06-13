Around three lakh people have been shifted to safer places in Gujarat as the very severe cyclonic storm Vayu is expected to make landfall between Dwarka and Veraval by Thursday afternoon.
Western Railway PRO Pradeep Sharma reportedly said that three special evacuation trains are also being run, with one from Okha in Saurashtra to Rajkot, and two trains with 21 coaches for Ahmedabad.
The Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani held a review meeting at the State Emergency Operations Centre late on Wednesday night. He later told the reporters that all the 11 ports in the state have have already been vacated.
"We had earlier planned to shift only those living in 'kutchha' (thatched) houses, but in the wake of forecasts that the cyclone could be severe, we decided to shift all the people from coastal villages," he said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the cyclone could bring winds with speed of 155-165 kmph, gusting up to 180 kmph, to the coastal areas of south Gujarat.
Live Updates
Recent update on the very severe cyclonic storm by IMD:
Gujarat continues to be on Alert.
Pankaj Kumar, Additional Chief Secy, Revenue Department, Gujarat Govt:— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019
Govt alertness for #CycloneVayu continues with same intensity. Persons shifted to shelter homes to stay there. People should continue to stay in safe areas. Their preparedness to continue at same level
Very severe cyclone Vayu would now be tracking northwestwards.
Although the severe cyclonic will not hit Gujarat, the state continues to be on Red Alert. The cyclone will now be tracking northwestwards. It would move in proximity of Saurashtra coast and heavy to very heavy rains are expeced in Porbandar, Dwarka, Okha, Junagarh and Jamnagar.
Deputy General of Meteorology, India Met Department, K S Hosalkar mentions risk factors of the storm.
All these predictions r with ref to eye of cyclone. Extent of cyclone or diameter is well over 900 kms. So while eye may or may not hit Porbandar, the system will still hit with risk factors such as wind, storm surge & rainfall. All r very much threat factors. So no relaxation. pic.twitter.com/eE2t1sTvCS— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) June 13, 2019
Watch Indian meteorologist Mahesh Palawat talk about latest updates on cyclone Vayu.
Watch our meteorologist @Mpalawat talk about latest update on Very Severe Cyclone #Vayu #cyclone #cycloneVayu #vayu https://t.co/0k9qF24sXT— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) June 13, 2019
Six teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on alert in Porbandar.
Cyclone Vayu won't hit Gujarat.
The cyclone will pass nearby from Veraval, Porbandar, Dwarka.
Manorama Mohanty, scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ahmedabad: #CycloneVayu won't hit Gujarat. It will pass nearby from Veraval, Porbandar, Dwarka. Its effect will be seen on the coastal regions as there will be heavy wind speed and heavy rain as well pic.twitter.com/tt57jsbjWt— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019
Food packets are being prepared to be distributed in the cyclone affected areas of Gujarat.
Gujarat: Food packets being prepared by various groups in Rajkot, in the light of #CycloneVayu . The food packets will be dispatched to the cyclone affected areas of the state, as per the instructions by the govt officials. pic.twitter.com/c57aWFlIq5— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019
Damages in coastal Gujarat.
Gujarat: The shed at the entrance of Somnath Temple, in Gir Somnath district, damaged due to strong winds. #CycloneVayu pic.twitter.com/RpFjZzXUj4— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019
India Meteorological Dept: The sea condition is very likely to very rough over eastcentral and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea and Gujarat coast.
India Meteorological Dept: The sea condition is very likely to very rough to high along & off Maharashtra Coast and northern parts of eastcentral Arabian Sea till 13 June. #CycloneVayu https://t.co/Vs3LRUrqrO— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019
Director General of NDRF Satyapal N PRadhan shared the details of evacuation drive from various areas in Gujarat.
#CycloneVayuUpdates— ѕαtчα n prαdhαn, dírєctσr gєnєrαl,ndrf (@satyaprad1) June 13, 2019
As confirmed by State Govt/UT Govt #TEAMNDRFINDIA units deployed @ CYCLONE VAYU impact zone nearly 3 lakh people evacuated @HMOIndia @PMOIndia @NDRFHQ @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/xPp1L3I3ei