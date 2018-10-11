Live

Cyclone Titli made a landfall on Thursday morning near Odisha's Gopalpur district. The winds are reportedly moving at a speed of 126 kmph, resulting in many trees being uprooted in Berhampur that is very close to the point of the landfall.

Many trains, especially the ones travelling along the coasts of in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh were cancelled as a precautionary measure on Wednesday.

The Indian Meteorological Department has upgraded the cyclone as 'very severe'.

Live Updates