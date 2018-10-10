The Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday, October 9, issued a red alert to the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha as Cyclone Titli is set to intensify in the next 24 hours.
According to IMD, the areas that are likely to face the wrath of the severe cyclonic storm include Puri, Balasore, Gajpati, Ganjam, and Kendrapara.
Fishermen have been asked not to venture out into the sea for the next few days. The IMD has also warned people living in low-lying areas to take preventive measures as there is a risk of trees falling due to wind speeds that could reach 100 kmph.
Live Updates
Cyclone Titli in Odisha
Cyclone Titli, curtain raiser pic.twitter.com/9fSHiZeJdB— Sambit Nayak (@sambitlnt) October 10, 2018
North-east states to be affected by Cyclone Titli
The North-east states of Mizoram and Tripura are likely to be affected by Cyclone Titli. Residents of Kolkata will also face difficulties since the cyclone will hit the region too.
Rough 2 Very Rough Sea Condition prevails over South East & East Central Bay of Bengal due Cyclonic storm 'TITLI' which lay centered 460-510 Kms off #AndhraPradesh #Odisha Coast. @IndiaCoastGuard continue to broadcast Weather Warning/Advisory for Boats at sea 2 return harbour. pic.twitter.com/GqlKpsZWLA— Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) October 9, 2018
Indian Coast guards warns boats to return to the harbour
On October 9, the Indian Navy stated that the sea was very rough and warned the boats to return to the harbours immediately.
Evacuation in Odisha
Residents of Khurda, Ganjam, Puri, and Kendrapada are being evacuated ahead of the Cyclone Titli making landfall.
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have issued a list of Do's and Don'ts
Severe Cyclonic Storm #TITLI over west-central Bay of Bengal: https://t.co/7aSdgAjRqm pic.twitter.com/nk5aOzEmKZ— MIB India (@MIB_India) October 10, 2018
Precautionary measures have been taken to ensure 'zero caualties'
The Deputy special relief commissioner PK Mohapatra said that they have deployed 300 motor boats and the NDRF, the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force teams are on standby.
Educational institutes closed in Odisha
All educational institutes were closed were ordered closed till October 11 in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri and Jagatsinghpur.
Heaby rainfall for the next three days in Odisha
Odisha: Meteorological Center Bhubaneswar issues heavy rainfall warning for next three days in the state of Odisha in the light of cyclonic storm #Titli. pic.twitter.com/H9n3c3vMBf— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2018
The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has 'intensified' into a cyclone
The deep depression over west central Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Titli’ at 11:30 hrs today about 530 km southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 480 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): IMD— ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2018