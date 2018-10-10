Live
cyclone AP
Waves crash onto the shore at a fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam district in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013 [Representational Image].Reuters File

The Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday, October 9, issued a red alert to the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha as Cyclone Titli is set to intensify in the next 24 hours.

According to IMD, the areas that are likely to face the wrath of the severe cyclonic storm include Puri, Balasore, Gajpati, Ganjam, and Kendrapara.

Fishermen have been asked not to venture out into the sea for the next few days. The IMD has also warned people living in low-lying areas to take preventive measures as there is a risk of trees falling due to wind speeds that could reach 100 kmph. 

Live Updates

2018-10-1013:31 (IST)

Cyclone Titli in Odisha

2018-10-1013:30 (IST)

North-east states to be affected by Cyclone Titli

The North-east states of Mizoram and Tripura are likely to be affected by Cyclone Titli. Residents of Kolkata will also face difficulties since the cyclone will hit the region too. 

2018-10-1013:27 (IST)

Indian Coast guards warns boats to return to the harbour

On October 9, the Indian Navy stated that the sea was very rough and warned the boats to return to the harbours immediately.

2018-10-1013:25 (IST)

Evacuation in Odisha

Residents of Khurda, Ganjam, Puri, and Kendrapada are being evacuated ahead of the Cyclone Titli making landfall. 

2018-10-1013:23 (IST)

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have issued a list of Do's and Don'ts

2018-10-1013:19 (IST)

Precautionary measures have been taken to ensure 'zero caualties'

The Deputy special relief commissioner PK Mohapatra said that they have deployed 300 motor boats and the NDRF, the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force teams are on standby. 

2018-10-1013:16 (IST)

Educational institutes closed in Odisha

All educational institutes were closed were ordered closed till October 11 in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri and Jagatsinghpur.

2018-10-1013:13 (IST)

Heaby rainfall for the next three days in Odisha

2018-10-1013:13 (IST)

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has 'intensified' into a cyclone