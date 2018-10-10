Live

The Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday, October 9, issued a red alert to the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha as Cyclone Titli is set to intensify in the next 24 hours.

According to IMD, the areas that are likely to face the wrath of the severe cyclonic storm include Puri, Balasore, Gajpati, Ganjam, and Kendrapara.

Fishermen have been asked not to venture out into the sea for the next few days. The IMD has also warned people living in low-lying areas to take preventive measures as there is a risk of trees falling due to wind speeds that could reach 100 kmph.

Live Updates