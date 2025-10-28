Cyclone Montha set to make landfall today, schools closed in Chennai as heavy rain continues

The cyclonic storm Montha, which formed over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast later on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

While Tamil Nadu is not likely to experience the full force of the storm, several districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu, are witnessing heavy rain, prompting authorities to issue safety advisories and temporary closures.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, said that although Montha would primarily impact coastal Andhra Pradesh, its outer bands have been bringing persistent rainfall to northern Tamil Nadu since Monday.

The IMD has placed Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Ranipet districts under an orange alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching up to 60 kmph in some areas.

As a precautionary measure, the Chennai District Collector has declared a one-day holiday for all government and private schools in the city on Tuesday.

The Tiruvallur District Collector has also announced a similar holiday, citing continuing downpours and waterlogging in low-lying areas. Several parts of Chennai, including Teynampet, Velachery, Anna Nagar, and Perungudi, reported water stagnation following overnight showers.

Civic authorities of the Greater Chennai Corporation have deployed additional pumps and field staff to prevent flooding and ensure smooth drainage flow.

Meanwhile, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea due to rough conditions and strong winds along the coast. Officials have urged residents of coastal and low-lying regions to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

"People should stay updated with official alerts and refrain from going near beaches, riverbanks, or open drains during the rain spells," an IMD official said.

The RMC has forecast that the intensity of the rain will gradually decrease by Wednesday as Montha moves inland after landfall near the Andhra coast between Kakinada and Machilipatnam.

Emergency control rooms have been activated in all coastal districts to monitor developments and coordinate relief measures as the cyclonic system approaches the coast.

(With inputs from IANS)