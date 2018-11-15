Live

With the Indian Meteorological Department sounding a red alert in Tamil Nadu ahead of Cyclone Gaja's landfall, the schools and colleges in Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram have been declared closed on Thursday.

Schools in Puducherry and Karaikal will also remain closed ahead of the cyclone.

The cyclone is likely to cross Pamban on Thursday afternoon with a speed of 80-90 km per hour and could possibly go up to 100 km per hour.

