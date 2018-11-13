Live
After Cyclone Titli wreaked havoc over the states of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, the Indian Meteorological Department has sounded a red alert in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry ahead of Cyclone Gaja making a landfall.
The cyclone is expected to hit northern Tamil Nadu and the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.
The regions are also likely to receive heavy rainfall along with gale winds.
Live Updates
2018-11-1313:49 (IST)
Heavr rainfall likely over isolated districts in Tamil Nadu
According to a notice by the IMD, heavy rainfalls, over 20 cm is expected in Cuddalore, Nagappattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Tuticorin and Ramanathapuram on November 15.