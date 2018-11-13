Live

After Cyclone Titli wreaked havoc over the states of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, the Indian Meteorological Department has sounded a red alert in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry ahead of Cyclone Gaja making a landfall.

The cyclone is expected to hit northern Tamil Nadu and the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

The regions are also likely to receive heavy rainfall along with gale winds.

Live Updates