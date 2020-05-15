Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) dispatched an alert on a cyclone that is likely to form in the southern Bay of Bengal by Saturday, May 16, evening. Cyclone Amphan, according to the IMD updates, is likely to bring rain to the coasts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Odisha, and West Bengal.

Alert on Bay of Bengal coasts

The Meteorological Department has alerted the National Disaster Response Force and the chief secretaries of eight states and Union Territories on Thursday on the brewing storm.

In its bulletin, IMD mentioned, "Yesterday's low-pressure space over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the south Andaman Sea lay as a well-marked low-pressure space over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood with related cyclonic circulation extending as much as mid-tropospheric ranges."

It also pointed on the chances of heavy rain in some parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, parts of coastal Odisha will receive the rains by Tuesday and in a few places in West Bengal on Wednesday.

"Fishermen are advised not to venture into the south and central Bay of Bengal from 15th May 2020," said IMD. "Those who are out at sea over these regions are advised to return to coasts by tomorrow."

"Also, fishermen are advised not to venture into the west-central Bay of Bengal off the north Andhra Pradesh coast on the 18th and into the north Bay of Bengal along and off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts from 18th May 2020 onwards. Those who are out at sea over these regions are advised to return to coasts by 17th May," it added.

Southwest monsoon to hit Kerala by June 5

Meanwhile, the IMD has also forecasted that the normal onset of the southwest monsoon will be delayed with a model error of ± 4 days.

As per the forecast, the monsoon will hit the southern state on June 5.

"Forecast for the 2020 SW Monsoon Onset over Kerala This year, the onset of s-west monsoon over Kerala is likely to be slightly delayed as compared to normal date of onset of 1st June. Its onset over Kerala this year is likely to be on 5th June with a model error of ± 4 days," mentioned IMD in its Twitter handle.

The monsoon was said to hit the Kerala coast on June 1. This year, IMD stated, the monsoon is expected to be normal and in line with the long-term average of 88 cm.