Hello and welcome to the live updates of Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 10 action from Gold Coast.

Mary Kom won gold in the women's 45-48kg boxing category, the first gold medal for India on Saturday, April 14.

Manika Batra stunned Singapore's Feng Tianwei to reach table tennis women's singles final.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty become first Indian men to reach men's doubles final in Commonwealth Games.

8:20 am IST: Wrestling updates

India's Sumit has won all his three matches of men's freestyle 125kg nordic wrestling and is primed for a gold medal.

He defeated Pakistan's Tayab Raza, who is currently in the silver medal position, 10-4.

He will take on Nigeria's Sinivie Boltic later today.

Vinesh Phogat, the 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medalist, is in silver medal position in the women's freestyle 50kg category after having won both her bouts.

She will take on Canada's Jessica Macdonald in what will be a gold medal bout after 12:30 pm IST today.

Sakshi Malik will take on Tayla Ford in a bronze medal bout later today.

She is currently on the fourth spot in the women's Feestyle 63kg Nordic.

The Rio Olympic bronze medalist lost to Canada's Michelle Fazzari and Nigeria's Aminat Adeniyi.

Somveer wins Men's Freestyle 86kg Repechage Round 2 against Australia's Jayden Lawrence.

He will take on Alexander Moore of Canada in the bronze medal match, which will also be India's last wrestling match of the Games.

8:10 am IST: More boxing gold medal matches to come!

Amit Phangal eyes gold in men's 46-49kg category. He takes on England's Yafai Galal in the gold medal match.

7:50 am IST: TABLE TENNIS - Manika Batra stuns Feng Tianwei, assured of at least a silver!

What a win from Manika Batra. She defeated three-time Olympic medalist Feng Tianwei of SIngapore to reach the women's singles final.

Batra displayed nerves of steel in the deciding game against the legendary Tianwei as she won it 13-11.

The Indian paddler started on high by racing to a 2-1 lead but 31-year-old Tianwei used all her experience to make it 3-2 before winning the last two games.

7:46 am IST: Boxing - Mary Kom wins gold in her Commonwealth Games debut!

What a riveting contest the women's 45-48kg gold medal was, Mary wins it by unanimous decision. Northern Ireland's Cristina O'Hara gave a stiff fight to the London Olympic bronze medalist. the two boxers hugged each other at the end of the bout.

The 35-year-old clinches the only medal that was missing from her famous cabinet. What a champion.

7:35 am IST: HOCKEY - India lose women's bronze medal match!

Rani Rampal's women have been thrashed by England 6-0 in the bronze medal match of women's hockey.

India were in the game despite conceding a goal each in the second and third quarter but they completely lost the plot in the final quarter, during which they conceded four goals.

7:30 am IST: BADMINTON - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty create history!

Satwiksairaj and Chirag became the first Indian men's doubles pair to reach the final in Commonwealth Games.

The Indian duo crushed Sri Lanka's Sachin Dias and Buwaneka Goonethilleka in straight games.

Notably, this was Satwik and Chirag's maiden Commonwealth Games appearance.

7: 30 am IST: BOXING - Time for the big bout! Mary Kom is in action.

London Olympic bronze medalist Mary Kom is taking on Northern Ireland's Cristina O'Hara in the women's 45-48kg gold medal match. This is her Commonwealth Games debut and the veteran pugilist is eyeing a finish on the top step of the podium.

7: 20 am IST: WRESTLING - Another shocker for Sakshi Malik!

The Rio Olympic bronze medalist loses 6-3 to Nigeria's Aminat Adeniyi. This is her second straight defeat in the women's Freestyle 62kg Nordic category.

She has now slipped to the fourth spot in the five-wrestler group and is likely out of gold and silver medal contention.

7:05 am IST: WRESTLING - Vinesh Phogat starts with a win, Sakshi Malik suffers shock defeat

Vinesh Phogat starts her Gold Coast campaign by winning her first women's Freestyle 50kg Nordic match against Miesinnei Genesis of Nigeria 6-5.

It was a close game as Genesis came up with a four-point move to close the gap in the second period.

Vinesh held on and won the hard-fought bout.

Meanwhile, Rio Olympic bronze medalist Sakshi Malaik began her Women's Freestyle 63kg Nordic campaign with a win over Ngolle Berthe of Cameroon.

However, she lost the second match to Michelle Fazzari of Canada. Sakshi was leading 8-2 before her opponent made a strong comeback to make it 8-8.

Fazzari stunned Malik by adding two more points towards the end of the bout.

7 am IST: TABLE TENNIS

Indian mixed doubles pairs lose semi-finals, to meet in bronze medal match tomorrow.

Sathiyan G and Manika Batra lose a thrilling mixed doubles semi-final to English duo of Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho 3-2.

Earlier in the day, Achanta Sharath and Mouma Das lost a hard-fought mixed doubles semi-final to Ning Gao and Yu Mengyu of Singapore 3-2.

Despite leading 2-1, the seasoned Indian duo conceded the last two games to end up on the losing side.

The two Indians pairs will now meet in the bronze medal match of mixed doubles tomorrow.

What to expect on the penultimate day of action in Gold Coast

Big names, including Mary Kom (Women's 45-48 kg boxing), Sakshi Malik (Women's Freestyle 62kg Nordic wrestling), Vinesh Phogat (Women's 50kg Freestyle Nordic) are in medal contention today.

Indians will have a busy day on badminton courts as well as in the boxing rings as quite a few shuttlers and boxers have reached the final rounds.

The men and women's relay teams will be in action later in the day while Neeraj Chopra and Jinson Johnson will be participating in the men's javelin and men's 1500m finals, respectively. Arpinder Singh will also be in action in the men's triple jump final after having lost fellow finalist

Recap Day 9

India won 11 medals on Friday, April 13. While the day started with a horrible news of two Indian athletes sent home from Gold Coast over breach of "no needle policy", it got better and better as the athletes kept finishing on the podiums.

While a list of boxers, badminton stars and paddlers made the final rounds of their respective events, young guns, including 15-year-old shooter Anish Bhanwala and boxers Naman Tanwar, Divya Kakran and Hassamuddin Mohammed added to the county's medal tally Friday.

List of medal winners on Day 9 for India

Anish Bhanwala - Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol gold

Bajrang - Men's 65kg Freestyle wrestling gold

Tejaswini Sawant - Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions gold

Anjum Moudgil - Women's 50m Rilfe 3 Positions silver

Manika Batra/Mouma Das - Women's doubles table tennis silver

Mausam Khatri - Men's Freestyle 97kg wrestling silver

Pooja Dhanda - Women's Freestyle 57 kg wrestling silver

Divya Kakran - Women's Freestyle 68kg wrestling bronze

Husamuddin Mohammed - Men's 56kg bronze

Manoj Kumar - Men's 69kg bronze