Kunjikoonan was a 2002 Malayalam movie that starred Dileep and Manya in the lead roles. In that film, there is a cruel character played by Saikumar named Vasu Annan. Vasu Annan is a devilish personality who is a rapist, and he always considers females as just a piece of flesh. Kunjikoonan also featured a brutal rape scene featuring Saikumar and Manya, and until now, Vasu Annan was considered one of the cruelest characters ever made in Mollywood.

Rape joke in disguise of a troll video

A few days back, an online user made a troll video featuring Vasu Annan and the character played by Manya in Kunjikoonan. In the video, Vasu Annan can be seen proposing Manya, and the editor cleverly synced the dialogues of that iconic proposing scene from the movie 'Vaaranam Aayiram'. After the proposal, we can also see Vasu Annan running behind Manya with the background song 'Uyirin Uyire' from Kaakha Kaakha.

The video uploaded by the online user soon went viral on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. Later, several people uploaded funny memes and videos featuring Vasu Annan and the rape victim in the movie, and some users even went a step ahead, and publicized edited family photos featuring Saikumar and Manya.

Several Facebook secret groups operating like fan pages are the flourishing grounds for these trolls. In most of these groups, rape jokes are quite common, and most of the members in this secret lots are youngsters aged between 18 to 30.

Moral policing against Anaswara Rajan

Anaswara Rajan is now one of the most popular actresses in Mollywood, and all credit goes to her spell-bounding performance in the movie 'Thanneer Mathan Dinangal'. The actress recently celebrated her 18th birthday, and she posted some images where she was seen wearing shorts.

Anaswara soon faced a brutal moral policing attack on social media platforms, and several people started posting obscene comments on her page. Later, the actress lashed out at these critics and made it clear that she holds the prerogative to choose what to wear.