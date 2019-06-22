If you are sleeping under the rock then you might not have heard that there are thousands of fans who have asked Netflix to cancel Amazon Prime's original Good Omens, based on Neil Gaiman's classic book. Now that the news has become viral, Netflix has taken to Twitter to set the records straight.

Neil Gaiman's Good Omens is currently airing on Amazon Prime. The miniseries is based on the acclaimed novel of the same name and follows the story of a demon Crowley (David Tennant) and an angel Aziraphale (Michale Sheen), who, being accustomed to life on Earth, goes on an epic adventure to prevent the coming of the Antichrist and with it Armageddon — the ultimate battle between Heaven and Hell. There are thousands of viewers who have apparently called the miniseries blasphemous as it goes against their religious beliefs.

All those viewers have apparently urged Netflix to cancel a show which is currently available at Amazon Prime. "Tell Netflix: Cancel Blasphemous Good Omens Series," is currently a substantial petition online. Earlier today, the streaming giant Netflix took to Twitter in the wake of a petition mistakenly asking the streaming platform to cancel Good Omens.

In the wake to all this, Netflix tweeted that they promise their viewers not to make Good Omens anymore. You can check out the hilarious response by Netflix below:

ok we promise not to make any more https://t.co/TRPux36kcX — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 20, 2019

If this was not enough then even the social media account of Amazon Prime decided to take things ahead. A few hours later, Amazon prime tweeted that it would cancel Stranger Things if Netflix decides to cancel Good Omens. As many of you are aware, Strange Things season 3 is the next big thing for Netflix after all the original series and movies which they have aired this year.

Hey @netflix, we'll cancel Stranger Things if you cancel Good Omens. ? https://t.co/EJPmi9rL7g — Amazon Prime Video US (@PrimeVideo) June 20, 2019

The online petition, which we talked above, has since been corrected the error and now states that the show which is based on Neil Gaiman's book mocks the religion for depiction "God as a tyrant and the Devil as being good." Apart from this, the group which has issued the petition also has issues with a different part of the shows for example — God is being voiced by a woman, the portrayal of at the Antichrist as a regular kid, and the portrayal of the four riders of the apocalypse as a mere biker gang.