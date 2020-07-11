The number of cases in Bengaluru are reaching record high ever since the lockdown relaxations have been announced by the state government. In an effort to curb or even slow down the spread of COVID-19 in the city, Karnataka government has ordered evening curfews from 8 p.m. till 5 a.m. everyday and a complete lockdown on Sundays.

The new lockdown guidelines came into effect this month and after over a week of strict execution of the order, Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Bhaskar Rao, IPS, has reminded city residents to "cooperate and stay home" from 8 p.m. on Saturday till 5 a.m. on Monday. This is the second 33-hour lockdown in the city.

"Curfew will prevail in Bangalore City Commissionerate from 8 pm today to 5 am on Monday. Requesting all Bangalureans to cooperate and stay home. This is in public interest. Those moving without reason will be dealt with legally," the commissioner said on Saturday.

'Heavens won't fall'

Last week, Bhaskar Rao, IPS, had urged the public to stay indoors and adhere to the weekend lockdown rule.

"Respected Citizens, just stay home and don't ask for exceptions as this is being done in everybody's interest, heavens won't fall if you postpone by a day. Please Exercise Self Discipline n Cooperate," he had said.

Coronavirus cases in Bengaluru

Both Karnataka and Bengaluru has continuously witnessed a record spike in the number of coronavirus cases. In Karnataka, the tally crossed 33,000 and Bengaluru breached 15,000 mark. Bengaluru Urban district has the highest number of positive cases, with 15,329 infections, followed by Kalaburagi 1,959 and Dakshina Kannada 1,840. Bengaluru Urban's cases were increased by 1,447 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours as on Friday.