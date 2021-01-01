Baba Vanga is considered the Nostradamus of our times. The mystic is hailed as one of those who can predict the future that which no one can foresee.

For New Year 2021, she has made some prominent predictions and if any of this comes true, then the course of 2021 will change completely. That being said, most of the predictions are baseless and it is always advised not to blindly follow them.

Who was Baba Vanga?

Baba Vanga was a Bulgarian mystic and herbalist. Vanga was blind since early childhood but her village people were sure that she could see the future.

Baba Vanga's name is often mentioned in the pages of the yellow press. She is credited with various predictions, which often contradict each other. There are no documented opinions that Vanga predicted certain events in history, like the death of Stalin, the accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center, as well as Topalov's victory at the World Chess Championship.

Baba Vanga's predictions for 2021:

Check out some of the claims made by Baba Vanga about the year 2021:

Tsunamis:

As per a report by Express, Vanga is said to have warned about several natural events that could end the life of several. She is said to have first warned about the deadly 2004 Tsunami that killed more than 220,000 people in Southeast Asia.

Baba Vanga predicted that there will be three giants and a strong dragon in the future. As per the report, she is said to have said that as humans, we are witnessing devastating events that will change the fate of humanity.

Cure for Cancer:

One of the positive predictions made by Baba Vanga is that doctors and researchers will finally find the cure for cancer. The mystic said that the day will come when cancer will get tied with "iron chains."

A list of Baba Vanga's unfulfilled predictions:

Baba Vanga predicted several things, out of which a majority of the predictions remained unfulfilled.

For the year 2010: Baba Vanga predicted the beginning of a new World War. As per her, nuclear weapons will be used first, which will be followed by chemical weapons.

For the year 2011: As a result of the fallout of radioactive, neither animals nor vegetation will remain in the Northern Hemisphere.

For the year 2014: As a result of chemical warfare, several people will suffer from ulcers, skin cancer, and other skin diseases. You can check out Baba Vanga's predictions for 2020 that did not come true.

Conspiracy theorists today believe Baba Vanga predicted Barack Obama's presidency in 2008, the UK's withdrawal from the European Union, and even the end of the world. But these predictions have not been proven by an expert and are considered almost absurd.

Meanwhile, many experts state that Baba Vanga was semi-literate and she apparently did not write any books herself, which would later become the source of these absurd predictions.