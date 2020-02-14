Conspiracy theorists have predicted the end of the world many times, but until now, none of these predictions have turned true, and planet earth still remains the same. However, when it comes to 2020, several psychics and mystics believe that the end of the world could happen in the coming months.

Baba Vanga's predictions

Popular mystic Baba Vanga who died 23 years back had predicted the tsunami that hit Indonesia in 2004. The tsunami was devastating in nature, and it apparently killed more than 2,20,000 people. However, Baba Vanga had also reportedly predicted the possibility of another tsunami after 16 years, and several people believe that such an event will soon hit the earth.

If the words of the blind mystic can be believed, the probable tsunami will affect countries like Indonesia, Pakistan, Japan, and China.

Possibility of a world war

Popular American psychic Jeane Dixon who had predicted the assassination of John F Kennedy believes that the world will witness a possible 'war of armageddon' in 2020. Dixon who is an ardent believer of Jesus Christ made these predictions long back in 1971, and she claims that these visions were received directly from God.

As per Dixon, the period between 2020 and 2037 will mark the true second coming of Christ, Daily Star reports.

A section of conspiracy theorists believes that renowned French seer Nostradamus has also foreseen the events in 2021. These people argue that Nostradamus had predicted the coronavirus outbreak, and it is a clear indication of an impending apocalypse that will happen in the near future. It should be noted that Nostradamus had apparently predicted the rise of Hitler and the 9/11 attacks.

However, skeptics and scientists have always dismissed these kinds of predictions, and they argue that planet earth will not be doomed in 2020. These skeptics claim that most of these predictions are nothing but an internet hoax, aimed to create panic in the minds of the general public.