Popular singer and Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik is currently grabbing headlines for his personal life. The talented singer got engaged to Amira, a resident of Sharjah, UAE, six months ago. Abdu was supposed to tie the knot by this year's end. However, the reality show star has revealed that he has called off his engagement with his fiancee.

Reason for calling off his engagement

Speaking to the Times of India, Abdu stated that he encountered some cultural differences that ultimately influenced this decision. "I am recognised as a person of determination, which brings challenges in everyday life. It requires a mentally resilient partner."

He added, "As our relationship developed, we encountered some cultural differences that ultimately influenced this decision. I trust that love will find me again when the time is right."

Abdu had also taken to his social media handle and shared pictures from the engagement ceremony. He did not reveal Amira's face but gave a glimpse of the heart-shaped diamond ring.

Days after his engagement, Abdu spoke about his fiancée

In an interview with Etimes, the 20-year-old singer had said that he met Amira at a food joint and it was love at first sight. Abdu said, "Maybe people find it hard to believe that a small guy like me has found love."

Abdu, who is shorter than his fiancée Amira, said that height difference hasn't affected their love.

Abdu had shared that his fiancée is studying business administration at a university in Sharjah. He met Amira at Cipriani Dolci at Dubai Mall in February this year.