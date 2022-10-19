Delhi University is all set to issue the first cut-off list for admission of students in the under-graduate courses today, Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022. The list, however, was supposed to come out on Tuesday.

Also, the plea over the row between St. Stephen's College and Delhi University regarding admission of students in the under-graduate courses would be taken up for hearing on Wednesday in the Supreme Court.

Earlier, three teachers from St. Stephen's College's governing body and two university representatives disagreed on knocking at the Supreme Court's doors against the High Court decision. However, the remaining 12 members agreed to it, on the basis of which the governing body has taken the decision.

Previously, the Delhi High Court in one of its orders had asked St. Stephen's College to comply with the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

The college had decided to give 85 per cent weightage to CUET and 15 per cent weightage to interview. The Delhi High Court, however, has quashed it.

Following the High Court's decision, the governing body of St. Stephen's College decided to approach the Supreme Court.

It is believed that due to the row, there might be some delays in the admission process in the college.

Delhi University, however, has maintained that admission should be given on the basis of CUET exam scores only like the rest of the colleges.

The varsity also submitted that it won't "officially recognise" the admissions given by St. Stephen's if they are not in accordance with the CUET exam results, adding one particular college cannot have a different set of rules for admission.

"All universities have their own admission policies while adopting CUET. Hence the admission process in other institutes should not be affected," UGC Chairman, Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar said.