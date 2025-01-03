Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, along with their daughter Raha, welcomed the New Year in Thailand with their friends and family.

Alia Bhatt, an avid social media user, often shares candid pictures and videos on her Instagram handle, including moments from her photoshoots, vacations, and much more.

Alia Bhatt's New Year photo dump from her Thailand getaway is all about fun, friends, and family!

On Thursday, Alia Bhatt dropped an Instagram carousel post featuring videos and pictures from her New Year getaway. The wholesome pictures show Ranbir kissing Alia, while Raha curiously looks at them. The post also features Ayan Mukerji, Riddhima Sahni, Neetu Kapoor, and Shaheen Bhatt.

One clip shows Alia enjoying Thailand while cycling around. Another picture captures Ranbir, Raha, and Alia enjoying a beautiful sea view from their yacht, while a different image shows them looking into the camera while sitting on the yacht. In one of the pictures, Alia is seen posing with her friends and family members, including Shaheen, Neetu, and Ayan Mukerji.

Alia captioned the post as, "2025: where love leads & the rest just follows...!! Happy New Year all."

Apart from Alia Bhatt, on Wednesday, Riddhima Kapoor, Ranbir's sister, and Neetu Kapoor also took to her Instagram handle and shared a family portrait of everyone vacationing in Thailand. Her post included fireworks, champagne, cosy moments, and more.

She captioned the post, "Memories made together last a lifetime (red heart emoji)". The picture included Ranbir, Alia, Raha, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Alia's sister and producer Shaheen Bhatt, their mother and actor Soni Razdan, Ranbir and Riddhima's mother and actor Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima's husband and businessman Bharat Sahni, and their daughter Samara, among others.

Work front

Ranbir and Alia will be next seen in Love & War alongside Vicky Kaushal. Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. While Alia will be seen in Alpha. Ayan is busy directing War 2. Neetu will be seen in Letters To Mr. Khanna. Soni Razdan will star in Songs of Paradise and Abir Gulaal.