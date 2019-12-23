The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the answer key for the (CTET). The test was held on December 8, for which more than 24 lakh candidates appeared at 3,000 centres across the country.

The candidates who appeared the examination can check the answer key and file their objections (if any) online at ctet.nic.in on or before December 25.

Here's how you can check results via the website:

1. Visit the websites - cbse.nic.in, ctet.nic.in

2. Click on download answer key link.

3. A pdf file with answer keys will appear.

4. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The answer key can be challenged through the website by paying a fee of Rs 1,000, within a week's time, following which the final answer key will be released.

CBSE denies exam leak reports

The CBSE has denied the alleged leak of question paper from Kanpur, as reported by several Indian language newspapers.

CBSE said it has been claimed in these newspapers that the question paper was leaked one-and-a-half hour before the commencement of the examination, which is misleading and baseless.

About CTET

The CTET is conducted to fill for selection of teachers for class 1 to 8 in government schools such as Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Central Tibetan Schools and other government schools, including those falling under the Union Territory areas.