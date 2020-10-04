Karnataka Minister for Kannada, Culture and Tourism C T Ravi has resigned from the cabinet, sources close to him said on Sunday, October 4.

Ravi's resignation comes in the backdrop of him being appointed BJP national general secretary on September 26.

CT Ravi kept his resignation letter ready for submission

The sources said the Minister submitted his resignation to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday. The development was not unexpected in view of his appointment to the party post and Ravi had on Thursday said he has kept his resignation letter ready.

Ravi posted on Twitter one of the popular verses of Mankuthimmana Kagga, written by famous Kannada litterateur D V Guddappa. "Nothing stops when a person dies. The seasons continue to change. Time may grieve for some time. From the soil in which the dead are buried, rises the sprout of grass. Earth is pregnant again with new life. Nature is in a constant state of cultivation - Mankutimma," the Minister wrote.

Previously, CT Ravi tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first Karnataka minister to have contracted the virus.