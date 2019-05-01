At a time when as many as 4 teams are vying for a spot in the playoffs, Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings in a match which will be solely intended to grab the number 1 spot on the points table and enter the playoffs as the top two sides in the tournament. Delhi are a side in form and will take on Chennai Super Kings, a team which lost their previous game and suffering from uncertainty over MS Dhoni's availability. Without their regular captain, it could be a tough task for the defending champions. This one is a top of the table clash:

Predicted XI of both sides:

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina (c), Ambati Rayudu (w), Kedar Jadhav, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma

Fantasy tips and suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant can be lethal against the spinners and slower bowlers on a sluggish track in Chennai and hence, should be the preferred choice as the wicket-keeper batsman in the playing XI. MS Dhoni could sit out this game which makes the decision quite straight forward.

Batsmen: Shane Watson has found form and in the absence of MS Dhoni, he has to step up and play with more responsibility. Also, Ambati Rayudu should be picked as he is an excellent player against the spinners, a trait which could come in handy on the surface.

For Delhi, the resurgence of Shikhar Dhawan has been brilliant and he has to be the glue at the top of the order. Also, he has to be wary against the guile of Harbhajan Singh early on in the powerplay overs.

Also, Shreyas Iyer, who has been consistent at number three will be the key as he looks to bat through the innings and play a decisive knock.

All-rounders: Sherfane Rutherford has been a welcome addition for Delhi Capitals and with his cutters, he can be quite effective this time in Chennai. For CSK, Mitchell Santner has been very good with the bat and ball and should be in the side.

Spinners: Imran Tahir and Sandeep Lamichhane should be the two leg-spinners in their respective teams. If they are, then there is a possibility that they will once again be the game breakers on a track which can be helpful.

Seamers: Kagiso Rabada has been a revelation for Delhi this season and should be quite a handful on the track at MA Chidambaram stadium. For CSK, Deepak Chahar has been a proven performer and should make it into the side.