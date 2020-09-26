SP Balasubrahmanyam's death has come as a big loss to the Indian film industry. Celebrities, cutting across language barriers, have expressed their grief over the demise of the legendary singer, who breathed his last after his 51-day battle against Covid-19 and other health issues on Friday, 25 September.

While celebrities are recalling the memories, praising his songs, and his impact on their lives, a filmmaker has gone one step ahead to express his desire on making a film on SP Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB and SP Balu.

CM Amudhan, who is known for his spoof films, wants to do a film on SP Balasubrahmanyam, music director Ilaiyaraaja, and filmmaker-actor Bharathiraja's friendship. The three legendary personalities of Kollywood shared good friendship.

Announcing his intentions, CS Amudhan wrote, "The SPB-Raja-Bharathiraja story of 3 struggling friends who went on to become in my opinion Tamil cinema's greatest playback singer, music-director & Film-maker is an incredible story. I would love to tell that story on film someday. [sic]"

SPB, Ilaiyaraaja, and Bharathiraja's friendship have stood the test of time and they have remained friends for over five decades.

A few years ago, there was an issue between SPB and Ilaiyaraaja, who had urged the singer not to sing his songs in overseas concerts. The deceased had then agreed and put an end to the controversy.

However, the issue was sorted out between them a few months later as SPB asked the organisers to pay royalty to Ilaiyaraaja.

In recent years, a lot of biopics are being made of popular public figures and it would not be a surprise if a movie on SPB's life is made.

Meanwhile, the funeral rites are underway at SPB's farmhouse where he will be cremated with full state honours. The 74-year old had tested Covid-19 positive in the first week of August and was hospitalised.

He passed away after suffering cardio-respiratory arrest.