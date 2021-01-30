A bulletproof Ambassador car of CRPF's Inspector General was partially damaged in a mysterious fire accident. The incident took place at Gupkar road in Srinagar on Saturday afternoon in sub-zero temperature.

The Ambassador, bearing the registration number AP23AA4862 was parked near Hotel Lalit, when it mysteriously caught fire, partially damaging the car. The CRPF, SHO and fire tenders quickly managed to put out the fire.

According to a local wire agency, KNO, the fire broke out due to some mechanical issue in the accelerator. No one was injured in the incident.