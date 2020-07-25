A shocking incident surfaced in Delhi's posh Lodhi Estate area on Friday night, July 24, when a CRPF sub-inspector shot his senior after which he killed himself.

On hearing the loud gunshots from 61 Lodhi Estate, senior officers of the paramilitary force and local police rushed to the spot. The 61 Lodhi Estate mansion is allotted to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Around 10:30 pm, they came across two injured CRPF jawans. Police officials said both the CRPF officers succumbed to their injuries later.

Tussle broke out between the CRPF officers

According to initial reports, a tussle broke out between the two CRPF jawans which escalated leading Karnail Singh to shoot at his colleague Dashrat Singh

Karnail Singh, a CRPF sub-inspector of 122nd Battalion shot dead CRPF inspector Dashrath Singh last night after a heated argument. Karnail Singh later shot himself dead.

Karnail Singh belonged to Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur and the Inspector hailed from Haryana's Rohtak An inquiry is being conducted to ascertain the reason behind the incident, they said.