A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper shot dead three colleagues before shooting and seriously wounding himself in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at 10 pm on Wednesday. CRPF Constable Ajit Singh killed his colleagues inside the camp before shooting himself with his service rifle. They were all at 187th battalion camp of the force in Battal Ballian area in Udhampur.

"The incident occurred reportedly after a heated argument between Ajit Singh and his colleagues. He has been shifted to the hospital in a critical condition," a police officer said.

According to a PTI report, Singh is from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The deceased have been identified as head constables Yogendra Sharma of Delhi, Pokarmal R of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan and Umed Singh of Rewari in Haryana.

The report adds that Singh opened fire on his colleagues due to an altercation.

(Article written with inputs from agencies)