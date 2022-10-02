Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers S.L. Thaosen and Anish Dayal Singh have been appointed as the new chiefs of the CRPF and ITBP respectively, according to a government order issued on Saturday.

Thaosen, a 1988-batch officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre who is currently serving as Director General (DG) of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and holding additional charge of Indo-Tibetan Border Police, has been appointed as the DG of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The post had fallen vacant after the retirement of IPS officer Kuldeep Singh on Friday.

Singh, a 1988-batch officer of Manipur cadre, who was presently working as Special Director in Intelligence Bureau, has been appointed as DG of ITBP.

According to the information, Thaosen's retirement is scheduled in November, while Anish Dayal Singh will retire in December, 2024.

The order for their appointment was issued by the Personnel Ministry after sanction from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by the Prime Minister.

(With inputs from IANS)